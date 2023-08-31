Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,652 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 3.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %

MDT traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

