Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:SHZHY)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 5.1 %

SHZHY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,989. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

