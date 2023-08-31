First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declares Dividend of $0.25

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

FTSM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.48. 1,214,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,478. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $345,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 396.7% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 112,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 337.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 214,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 165,070 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

