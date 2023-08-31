Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1948 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.27. 713,290 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

