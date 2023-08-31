BW LPG Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.77 (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7704 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

BW LPG Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BW LPG stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities raised BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

BW LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.