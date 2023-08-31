O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $524,569.50 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

ORLY stock traded down $12.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $939.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,016. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $943.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $904.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. State Street Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

