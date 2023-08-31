Insider Selling: FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Director Sells 2,176 Shares of Stock

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) Director Yew Poh Leong sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $11,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yew Poh Leong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FingerMotion alerts:

On Monday, July 31st, Yew Poh Leong sold 7,824 shares of FingerMotion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $45,300.96.

On Friday, July 28th, Yew Poh Leong sold 5,000 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $10,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $14,125.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $5,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $6,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Yew Poh Leong sold 2,500 shares of FingerMotion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $10,500.00.

FingerMotion Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNGR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 554,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,343. FingerMotion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $265.67 million, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of -0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 2,420.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on FingerMotion in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FingerMotion

FingerMotion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.