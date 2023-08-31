Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.10% of Block worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays dropped their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Block Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,372,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.18 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

