iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.96. 3,363,653 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

