Carmignac Gestion Purchases 324,178 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23,155.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,178 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $69,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

META traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.89. 17,215,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,804,500. The stock has a market cap of $761.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.