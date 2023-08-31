iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,741 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 1,926,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,579. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

