MRP Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,342 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises approximately 1.2% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $57.49. 2,152,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

