MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 181.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,109,000 after buying an additional 61,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,360. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

