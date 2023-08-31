MRP Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 282.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 61,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.