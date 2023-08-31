Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) VP Purchases 4,954 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) VP Francisco Silva purchased 4,954 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,644 shares in the company, valued at $365,509.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 71,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,875. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.13.
About BioRestorative Therapies
