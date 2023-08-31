Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) VP Purchases 4,954 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) VP Francisco Silva purchased 4,954 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,644 shares in the company, valued at $365,509.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 71,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,875. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

