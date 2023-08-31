The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 95,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 1623 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 38.3% in the first quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,668,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,168,000 after purchasing an additional 173,156 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 514,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,059 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.15. 6,679,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,217,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

