MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock traded down $14.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.53. The company had a trading volume of 604,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.96. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $475.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 2.44.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total transaction of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total transaction of $3,007,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $6,336,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

