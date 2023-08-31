American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Trimmed by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,216. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.55 and a twelve month high of $265.56.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.