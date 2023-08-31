MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.49. 1,572,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,547. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

