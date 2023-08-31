EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 575,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

