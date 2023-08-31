MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 3,148.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KSA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.