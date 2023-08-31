Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,083 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $39,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,958. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.