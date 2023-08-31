MRP Capital Investments LLC Invests $371,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Amundi increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,341,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,504,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,750. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.