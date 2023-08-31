Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 4,438 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $40,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,920,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELV traded down $17.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $442.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,283. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.21. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

