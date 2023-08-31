Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 5,433 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $66,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 355,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,831,000 after buying an additional 190,415 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.34. 5,442,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,531. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $363.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

