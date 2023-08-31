Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,298 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in McKesson were worth $41,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of McKesson by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in McKesson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,947. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.32. The stock had a trading volume of 872,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,068. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

