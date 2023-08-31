Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $50,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,088,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,026,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,986,000 after purchasing an additional 863,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.65. 11,456,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $59.71 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

