Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $2,011,161.60 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,276,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50.

On Thursday, August 17th, John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76.

On Tuesday, August 15th, John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,137,094.17.

On Wednesday, August 9th, John Bicket sold 210 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $5,163.90.

On Tuesday, August 1st, John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,467,118.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,665.44.

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,501,171.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $2,315,492.28.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.36. 7,239,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IOT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

