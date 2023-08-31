Richard E. Allison, Jr. Acquires 5,598 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,109,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,678,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $2,019,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

