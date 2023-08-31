Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells $220,342.20 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,921. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -626.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

