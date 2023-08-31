Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 352,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after acquiring an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

