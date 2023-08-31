CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Buys 2,000 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 638,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.18.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

CSP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CSP during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSP by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSP by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSP during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSP in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

See Also

