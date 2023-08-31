LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO James E. Galeese Sells 7,155 Shares

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Galeese sold 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $112,476.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $446.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 133,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

