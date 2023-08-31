Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Director Acquires $100,551.20 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) Director Richard Joseph Freeland purchased 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.97 per share, with a total value of $100,551.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,031 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $38,511,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $42,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

