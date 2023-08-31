Jack Boyle Purchases 13,825 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) Director Jack Boyle acquired 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 493,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Boyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Jack Boyle bought 33,175 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $140,993.75.

NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

