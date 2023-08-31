Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,518.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OVLY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,444. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 329,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 279,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

