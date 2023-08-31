Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,205,950.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $3,205,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,242,709.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total transaction of $3,114,750.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $3,124,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $3,235,200.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total transaction of $3,227,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,249,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,763. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

