Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Insider Sells $191,520.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.88. 550,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 521.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

