Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CTO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 10,094,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,612,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 33.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

