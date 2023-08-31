Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CTO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 10,094,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,612,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 33.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
