Insider Buying: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas A. Roeder bought 300,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 807,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,313.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Senseonics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,169,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 333.18% and a negative net margin of 368.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $464,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Senseonics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Further Reading

