Jodi A. Chandler Sells 6,604 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $210,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

FBIZ stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 21,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 20.13%. On average, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Business Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.