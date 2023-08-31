Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,859,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.48. 4,384,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -362.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Datadog by 40.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.