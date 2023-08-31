Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $412.64. 2,531,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $417.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.