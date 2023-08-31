Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

MRK stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.98. 9,201,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,723,968. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.40. The company has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

