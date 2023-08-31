Strategy Capital LLC Acquires 30,971 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategy Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 10.7% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategy Capital LLC owned 0.21% of CrowdStrike worth $66,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 567,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 56,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $13.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,712,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average of $139.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.11, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.95.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

