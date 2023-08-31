Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.68. 5,523,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,849. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The company has a market cap of $457.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.38.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

