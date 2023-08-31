Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up to $187.10

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $187.10, but opened at $192.00. Arista Networks shares last traded at $191.69, with a volume of 324,066 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,519. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.