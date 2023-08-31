1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.30. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 87,408 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $487.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

