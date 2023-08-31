Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,248 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.81. 1,041,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average is $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

