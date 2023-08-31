Carmignac Gestion Buys 4,103 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 8.4 %

Veeva Systems stock traded up $16.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.00 and its 200 day moving average is $184.34. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $211.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.